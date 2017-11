A man has been arrested over the death of an 85-year-old woman who was struck by a van in Gateshead.

The woman, who has not been named, was crossing Durham Road when she was hit by a Mercedes goods van on Tuesday.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released under investigation.

Northumbria Police appealed for any witnesses who were in the area at about 11:15 GMT to contact them.