Image copyright Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Image caption Professor Sir John Burn led the NHS Northern Genetics Service for 20 years

A health trust in the north-east of England has announced the appointment of its new chairman.

Professor Sir John Burn will take up the role with Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on 1 December.

He will replace Kingsley Smith, who has held the position for more than 10 years.

One of his first tasks will be to appoint a new chief executive following the dismissal of Sir Leonard Fenwick.

Sir Leonard was sacked by a disciplinary panel after an investigation into claims of bullying and abusive behaviour.

He described it as "an orchestrated witch hunt".

Sir John leads a cancer research programme at Newcastle University as well as being a non-executive director with NHS England.

He has also filled a number of Government advisory roles.