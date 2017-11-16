Newcastle upon Tyne NHS trust appoints new chairman
A health trust in the north-east of England has announced the appointment of its new chairman.
Professor Sir John Burn will take up the role with Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on 1 December.
He will replace Kingsley Smith, who has held the position for more than 10 years.
One of his first tasks will be to appoint a new chief executive following the dismissal of Sir Leonard Fenwick.
Sir Leonard was sacked by a disciplinary panel after an investigation into claims of bullying and abusive behaviour.
He described it as "an orchestrated witch hunt".
Sir John leads a cancer research programme at Newcastle University as well as being a non-executive director with NHS England.
He has also filled a number of Government advisory roles.