Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Neil Stewart and his friends boarded a party boat in Amsterdam

A British man is missing after falling from a party boat into a canal in the Netherlands.

Neil Stewart, 30, who was part of a group from Newcastle, fell into the Noordzeekanaal at Westzaan near Amsterdam at about midnight on Saturday, Dutch police said.

An immediate search was launched involving divers and a helicopter but he is yet to be found.

Dutch firefighters said the water was about 7C (45F) at the time.

Mr Stewart was on the boat with his friends and girlfriend travelling from Amsterdam to IJmuiden when he fell, a police spokesman said.

The captain of the boat was immediately alerted but Mr Stewart had disappeared beneath the water.

The spokesman said sonar equipment was also used during the the search which went on until late on Sunday.

He said: "Now we are considering how to proceed.

"We first want to inform the girlfriend and family about the next steps."

The canal is 13 miles (21km) long, 550ft (170m) wide and 50ft (15.5m) deep.