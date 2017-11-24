Image caption The three North of Tyne councils have welcomed the deal which was signed today

A new mayor for the North of the Tyne area would have powers over adult education, employment and economic growth, it has been revealed.

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the £600m devolution deal covering Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland in his budget.

The mayor who will oversee the 30-year fund would be elected in 2019.

Seven North East councils would have to support the deal but four have previously rejected devolution.

The North East devolution deal was shelved in 2016 with Sunderland, Durham, Gateshead and South Tyneside councils citing fears over post-Brexit funding from the government.

The new plan for North of the Tyne has been welcomed by the leaders of Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland councils.

'Bigger voice'

Treasury minister Andrew Jones said the deal would boost the region's economy by £1.1bn and create 10,000 jobs.

The government has also pledged £337m to buy new stock for the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Mr Jones visited the North East to reveal more details of the devolution deal.

He said the region would be given an adult education budget and a board to improve skills and employment.

"We have been clear in our commitment to ensure that opportunity is shared across the country as we create an economy fit for the future," Mr Jones said.

"Today represents a big step in achieving this - giving the people of the North of the Tyne a bigger voice and greater power over their future."