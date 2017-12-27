Woman, 81, dies after Washington car crash
- 27 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 81-year-old woman has died after the car she was a passenger in was involved in a three-vehicle collision.
The woman died in hospital after the crash in Washington on 23 December, Northumbria Police said.
The vehicle she was in was one of three to collide at about 19:00 GMT close to the Mount Pleasant Interchange.
Three other people suffered whiplash injuries, a force spokesman said. Police are appealing for witnesses.