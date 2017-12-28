Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The body of Jillian Grant was found on Christmas Day

A woman who was found murdered at a house on North Tyneside on Christmas Day has been named.

The body of Jillian Grant, 38, of York Court, Wallsend, was discovered during a police search of the property on Tennyson Terrace in North Shields.

Police said bomb disposal team was also called out, and the road itself was closed for a number of hours.

A 41-year-old man, whom police said was believed to be known Ms Grant, is being held on suspicion of murder.