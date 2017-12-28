Image copyright Google Image caption Jay McLaren was last seen outside Arizona bar in Sunderland

The body of a man who is believed to have climbed into a bin after a night out has been found at a recycling site.

Jay McLaren, 28, was last seen outside Arizona bar in Sunderland at about 04:15 GMT on 23 December.

His body was found at a recycling site in Houghton-le-Spring at about 21:40 on Christmas Eve.

His family are urging people to keep an eye on their friends, Northumbria Police said.

They reported Mr McLaren missing after he failed to return to his home in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police are appealing for help in tracing his last movements.

A spokesman said it is understood he climbed into a bin shortly before it was collected.

It is not believed there was any third party involvement in Mr McLaren's death, he added.