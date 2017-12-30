Image copyright Caroline Briggs/BBC Image caption Northumbria Police is treating the death as unexplained

The body of a man wearing only socks has been found on a beach.

He was found by a dog-walker at about 08:20 GMT on Brown's Bay in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.

Northumbria Police is treating the death as unexplained, a force spokesperson said. The man has not been formally identified.

The area has been cordoned off by police who have been asking residents with houses facing the bay if they have CCTV footage.

It is not yet clear whether the man died on the beach or was washed on to it by the tide.

Image copyright Caroline Briggs/BBC Image caption He was found by a dog-walker on Brown's Bay in Whitley Bay

Image copyright Caroline Briggs/BBC Image caption Residents are being asked if they have CCTV footage of the area

Image copyright Caroline Briggs/BBC Image caption Police cordoned off the area around Brown's Bay