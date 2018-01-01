Image copyright PA Image caption Swimmers were serenaded by a pop-up choir

More than 150 people took to the near-freezing North Sea at Whitley Bay for an annual New Year's Day dip.

The group, many from the town's Panama Swimming Club, which was formed 87 years ago, uses the event to raise cash for a range of local charities.

This year they were joined by dozens of singers who formed a pop-up choir to serenade the swimmers.

Musician Beccy Owens, which organised the singing group, also collected money for local charities.

Image copyright PA Image caption Temperatures were near-freezing for the dip

Ms Owens said: "Our pop-up choir brings together people of all ages and abilities and backgrounds, working and sharing together in song and laughter.

"I've been so impressed and heartened on hearing what courage and sensitivity can be conjured by veritable strangers who come together in song.

"We've helped to raise hundreds for charity and feel very glad and grateful to be able to support local causes in this way."

Image copyright PA Image caption Many of those who took part raised cash for local charities