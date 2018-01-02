Image caption The man was found at Catherine House in the early hours of New Year's Day

Two people have been arrested by police investigating the murder of man found with serious injuries at flats in Newcastle on New Year's Day.

The 29-year-old was discovered at about 01:40 GMT at Catherine House on Shields Road in the Byker area of the city. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Tests showed he had suffered injuries consistent with a "sustained attack".

Northumbria Police said two men, aged 38 and 32, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Insp Dave English, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "The victim in this case has a number of injuries consistent with a sustained attack and we know there will be people with important information who are yet to come forward and speak to police.

"We would urge anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area of Catherine House, throughout New Year's Eve and the early hours of New Year's Day, to get in touch.

"Officers are continuing with house-to-house inquiries."