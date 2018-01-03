Northumbria Police apologises for Hillsborough tweet
A Northumbria Police officer has apologised after posting a tweet which was widely believed to relate to the Hillsborough disaster.
PC Curtis Ritchie wrote "have they started blaming the police yet" after a fire broke out in a car park next to Liverpool's Echo Arena.
This resulted in a large number of complaints via social media.
The force said it did not condone the comment, which is described as "clearly unacceptable".
On Twitter, a number of users wrote to voice their concerns about the message.
Northumbria Police said in a statement: "The force expects all its officers to uphold the highest levels of professionalism.
"The officer involved has expressed regret for any offence and upset caused and he has received management advice regarding his actions."