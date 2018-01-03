Image copyright PA Image caption The tweet was in response to a Liverpool car park fire which destroyed 1,400 vehicles

A Northumbria Police officer has apologised after posting a tweet which was widely believed to relate to the Hillsborough disaster.

PC Curtis Ritchie wrote "have they started blaming the police yet" after a fire broke out in a car park next to Liverpool's Echo Arena.

This resulted in a large number of complaints via social media.

The force said it did not condone the comment, which is described as "clearly unacceptable".

On Twitter, a number of users wrote to voice their concerns about the message.

Skip Twitter post by @ALANMCALEES can you please ask pc Curtis Ritchie (8873) to elaborate on his recent comments to the people of Liverpool & particularly families of the 96 ?



— ALAN MCALEES (@ALANMCALEES) January 1, 2018

Is it ok for PC Ritchie Curtis to tweet a disparaging remark about Scousers.I await your reply with interest. — TimJ (@Timj51) January 1, 2018

Northumbria Police said in a statement: "The force expects all its officers to uphold the highest levels of professionalism.

"The officer involved has expressed regret for any offence and upset caused and he has received management advice regarding his actions."