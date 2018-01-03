Tyne & Wear

Northumbria Police memorial for officer shot in Canada

  • 3 January 2018
PC John Davidson memorial Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption PC Davidson's wife Denise, his three children Drew, Dina and Fay, were among those attending the service

A former Northumbria Police officer killed while serving in Canada has been honoured on the force's memorial wall

John Davidson, 53, was shot dead while arresting a suspect in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in November.

The father-of-three had served with Northumbria Police from 1993 until emigrating in 2006.

His family travelled from Canada to join ex-colleagues and friends for a service at the Middle Engine Lane Police Station in Wallsend.

Image copyright Abbotsford Police Department
Image caption Following his death, Abbotsford Police Department said it had "lost a hero"

During his time at the force PC Davidson worked as a 24/7 response officer in Byker, Whitley Bay and North Shields, before taking on the role of a specialist motor patrols officer.

Temporary Chief Constable Winton Keenen said: "When you join Northumbria Police you became a member of the force family and that doesn't change when you move on.

"John's former colleagues, many of whom considered him a good friend, continue to speak with warmth and affection about a man who, was clearly dedicated to his role."

Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption The memorial wall honours the ultimate sacrifice some Northumbria Police officers have made while carrying out their duty

