Image copyright Andrew Hartley Image caption Lewis Michael Knapp died at the scene near the junction with Beach Road

A driver has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after killing a man in a hit-and-run crash.

Lewis Knapp was on his way home from a night out on 15 April 2016 when he was struck by a car in Anderson Street, South Shields, driven by Connor Emms.

Twenty-year-old Mr Knapp, of Boldon Colliery, died at the scene.

At Newcastle Crown Court Emms, 21, of Sycamore Avenue, South Shields, admitted dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He also admitted drug driving, failing to stop after an accident and not having any insurance or a licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pass an extended driving test.