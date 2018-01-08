Image copyright Facebook Image caption Richard Spottiswood and Lucy Burn deny murder

A man was strangled and dumped naked in a shallow grave by a couple who believed he was spying on them for an arch drug rival, a court has heard.

Darren Bonner, 24, was found semi-conscious by a walker on the Northumberland coast.

Mr Bonner, from Sunderland, died 16 days later having suffered brain damage, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Richard Spottiswood, 34, and his girlfriend Lucy Burn, 29, both deny murder.

The court heard Mr Spottiswood, from Jarrow, grew and sold cannabis with Mr Bonner.

The pair and Ms Burn, from South Shields, were staying at Creswell Towers Holiday Park in Northumberland when an argument broke out in the early hours of 10 July 2017.

Image copyright Google Image caption The trio had been staying at a caravan at Creswell Towers Holiday Park

The prosecution said Mr Spottiswood strangled Mr Bonner in a headlock, bursting blood vessels in his face.

Post-mortem evidence also showed around 12 blows to his back from a rod-shaped weapon.

Mr Spottiswood then drove Mr Bonner a short distance in his van before spending an hour digging the shallow grave, the court heard.

At about 08:00 BST a walker heard loud snoring and moaning noises and alerted police.

'Fallen out'

Prosecutor Tim Roberts QC said officers found Mr Bonner lying naked in an open shallow grave in a wood, curled up in the foetal position moaning and shivering.

Mr Roberts said he was breathing but did not respond to attempts to rouse him.

Several days before, Mr Bonner sent a message to his ex-girlfriend saying: "I have fallen out with Spotty, he's going to do us in."

At first Ms Burn denied any knowledge of Mr Bonner's death but, after court proceedings began, she told police her boyfriend had asked her to lie to them.

She said she played no part in the murder.

Mr Spottiswood also changed his original story from knowing nothing about the death to admitting they had argued after going to the hole to bury stolen guns.

The trial continues.