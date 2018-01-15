Image caption Louis Murray pleaded guilty to eight charges, including engaging in sexual activity with a child

A trampoline coach has been jailed for child sex offences.

Louis Murray, who coached at a club in Newcastle, had earlier pleaded guilty to eight charges, including engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The 22-year-old, from Blakelaw, also admitted one count of dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to 11 years in jail by the judge at Newcastle Crown Court and placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.