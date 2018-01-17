Image copyright Darren Bonner Image caption Darren Bonner was found naked and semi-conscious in a field in Cresswell and died in hospital

A 34-year-old woman has been acquitted of the murder of a man found dying in a shallow grave in Northumberland.

Darren Bonner was found naked in a field in Cresswell in July and died in hospital two weeks later.

Lucy Burn, of South Shields, had denied murder and a judge at Newcastle Crown Court ruled there was insufficient evidence to say she participated in unlawful violence against Mr Bonner.

The jury was told she had earlier admitted assisting an offender.

Her sentencing will take place at a later date.

The trial against 34-year-old Richard Spottiswood, of Jarrow, who denies murder, continues.