Teacher 'spent night in hotel with pupil'

Houghton had been employed at St Bede's Catholic School and Sixth Form College since 2002

A teacher who spent a night with a pupil in a hotel has been barred from the profession.

Christopher Houghton, of St Bede's Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Lanchester, County Durham, also exchanged text messages with the girl.

The 41-year-old admitted unacceptable professional conduct and/or conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

After an initial denial, he said his actions were "sexually motivated".

Houghton at first claimed the overnight hotel stay in January 2017 was "spontaneous" and was in response to fears there was an immediate risk to the girl's life, a professional conduct panel heard.

However, an investigation found the room had been booked seven days previously.

'Serious dishonesty'

He had also denied being in contact with the youngster, referred to as Pupil A, via text messages sent and received on his personal mobile phone but was found to have been in touch with her since about October 2016.

Concerned about his relationship with the girl, the headteacher had given Houghton written warnings in relation to his behaviour in March 2016 and December 2016.

Two management advice letters "reminded him of the proper professional boundaries that should be maintained".

The school's investigation found the teacher "repeatedly concealed inappropriate contact with Pupil A".

In its ruling, the panel said there was evidence of "serious dishonesty and serious sexual misconduct" and added Houghton "showed a lack of insight into his action".

Additionally, there was a "continuing risk this behaviour could be repeated".

Houghton has a right to appeal the decision within 28 days.