Image copyright Ezimix Image caption Officers want to trace two suspects featured on CCTV footage

Arsonists were behind a blaze that caused almost £1m of damage at a Tyneside business, police have said.

Five wagons - worth £175,000 each - and one loading shovel worth £100,000 were damaged at the Ezimix concrete compound in Dunston, Gateshead, on Tuesday at about 20:45 GMT.

Northumbria Police said it had launched an investigation after CCTV showed two men may be responsible.

Officers are trying to identify the pair and their motive.

No-one was hurt during the fire.