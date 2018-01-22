A teenager has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on South Tyneside.

The 17-year-old boy, who has not yet been named, was in a Mitsubishi Colt which collided with a Land Rover Discovery in Jarrow.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene on Holland Park Drive, shortly after 03:00 GMT on Sunday, Northumbria Police said.

A force spokesman said an investigation was under way into the cause of the collision and appealed for witnesses.

No-one else was injured.