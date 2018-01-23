Five teenagers aged between 15 and 18 have been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in a two-vehicle crash on South Tyneside.

Tyler Clarke was in a Mitsubishi Colt which collided with a parked Land Rover Discovery in Jarrow in the early hours of 21 January.

Mr Clarke, from South Shields, was pronounced dead at the scene on Holland Park Drive.

The males were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

No-one else was hurt in the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with Tyler's family, they are being supported by family liaison officers as we carry out our inquiries and we ask their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

"We would like to speak to any witnesses to the collision and would ask anyone who may have seen what happened to get in contact with us."