Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Michael Price suffered head injuries

A murder investigation is under way after a man died 11 days after he was seriously injured in an attack on a County Durham street.

Michael Price suffered critical head injuries when he was assaulted in the Victor Street area of Chester-le-Street early on 13 January.

The 36-year-old, from the town, was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, but died on Wednesday.

Police said four people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

"This was a violent incident which has sadly resulted in Michael Price losing his life," a Durham Police spokesman said.

"We believe this was a targeted assault and that all parties were known to each other."

Two men, aged 30, and two women, aged 35 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and were later released while inquiries continue.

Police appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.