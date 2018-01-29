Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Harry Singh was found injured in Gateshead and died on his way to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found injured in Gateshead.

Officers confirmed Harry Singh, of Coniston Place, Gateshead, died on his way to hospital after being found in Sheriff's Row on Friday.

No details of the 20-year-old's injuries have yet been released, Northumbria Police said.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death and are in police custody.