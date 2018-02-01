Tyne & Wear

Newcastle terror trial halted after barrister falls ill

  • 1 February 2018
Abdulrahman Alcharbati Image copyright Central News
Image caption Abdulrahman Alcharbati is expected to face a retrial later this year

A trial into the case of a civil engineer accused of terror charges has been halted after the defendant's lawyer became seriously ill.

Abdulrahman Alcharbati, 31, from Newcastle, had denied six counts of sharing terrorist material and one of possessing a terrorist document.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told Newcastle Crown Court that he had taken the decision to discharge the jury.

Mr Alcharbati is now expected to face a retrial in July.

