Image copyright Gateshead Council Image caption "Significant accumulations" of dirt, grease and food debris were found

The owner of a Chinese takeaway shop where the kitchen was covered with layers of grease and fat dripped from the sides of units has been fined.

Environmental health officers deemed the West View Chinese Takeaway in Dunston, Gateshead, a "health risk".

They found "significant accumulations" of dirt, grease and food debris on preparation surfaces and equipment.

Tuck Chee See pleaded guilty to failing to keep the premises and equipment clean and was fined a total of £1,636.

Inspectors shut the takeaway while a thorough cleaning was carried out. It was then allowed to reopen after a further visit a few days later.

Image copyright Gateshead Council Image caption The premises posed a "health risk" the environmental health officer said

The inspection, in July, found wet, sticky grease and food debris had been allowed to build up through lack of cleaning.

Standards of cleanliness and controls to prevent cross-contamination were also rated as "very poor".

According to the environmental health officer, conditions posed a "health risk condition", meaning the poor hygiene standards presented an imminent risk of injury to health to the public.

Magistrates in Gateshead fined Tuck Chee Su £589 for failing to keep the premises clean, a further £589 for failing to keep equipment which comes into contact with food clean, a £58 victim surcharge and £400 costs.