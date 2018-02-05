Tyne & Wear

Fatal Birtley fire: Victim named as Christine Markham, 54

  • 5 February 2018
Fire scene
Image caption Police are trying to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to Ms Markham's death

A woman whose death in a fire is being treated as murder has been named.

The body of Christine Markham was found in a burning house on Robsons Way, Birtley, Gateshead, in the early hours of 1 February.

A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released under investigation.

Northumbria Police said 54-year-old Ms Markham's family were being supported by officers at this "very difficult" time.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites