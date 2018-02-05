Fatal Birtley fire: Victim named as Christine Markham, 54
- 5 February 2018
A woman whose death in a fire is being treated as murder has been named.
The body of Christine Markham was found in a burning house on Robsons Way, Birtley, Gateshead, in the early hours of 1 February.
A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released under investigation.
Northumbria Police said 54-year-old Ms Markham's family were being supported by officers at this "very difficult" time.