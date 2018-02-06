Tyne and Wear fire boss quizzed over historical sex allegation
The elected chairman of the Tyne & Wear Fire Authority has been questioned under caution in connection with a historical sex offence allegation.
Councillor Thomas Wright, who also represents St Anne's ward in Sunderland, has been suspended from the Labour Party.
Sunderland City Council said it did not comment on individual cases.
It is not known if he has been suspended by the council.
Mr Wright has been the fire authority chairman since 2008.