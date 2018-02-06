Tyne & Wear

Tyne and Wear fire boss quizzed over historical sex allegation

  • 6 February 2018
Councillor Thomas Wright Image copyright Northumbria PCC
Image caption Thomas Wright has been the chairman of the Tyne & Wear Fire Authority since 2008

The elected chairman of the Tyne & Wear Fire Authority has been questioned under caution in connection with a historical sex offence allegation.

Councillor Thomas Wright, who also represents St Anne's ward in Sunderland, has been suspended from the Labour Party.

Sunderland City Council said it did not comment on individual cases.

It is not known if he has been suspended by the council.

Mr Wright has been the fire authority chairman since 2008.

