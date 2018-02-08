Image copyright Google Image caption The motorbike crashed near the Cock Crow Inn

A motorcyclist was killed when his bike crashed into a barrier, police have said.

The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Hebburn.

Northumbria Police said the bike hit a barrier on the old mineral line off Mill Lane near the Cock Crow Inn at about 21:15 GMT on Wednesday.

Officers are carrying out inquiries and have appealed for witnesses to contact them, a spokesman said.