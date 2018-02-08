Image copyright PA Image caption Forensic investigators have been at the scene

A Durham University student has died after suffering a "serious head injury" outside a night club.

Reports suggest the 20-year-old woman was crushed beneath a falling barrier outside Missoula night club in Durham at about 23:55 GMT on Wednesday.

A Durham Police spokeswoman said: "The circumstances surrounding her death are unclear at this time."

A witness told the Northern Echo the barrier fell as people were moving in a queue to get in the bar.

The venue holds what it claims to be Durham's biggest student night on Wednesdays.

It is in the popular Walkergate area in the city centre, where there are a host of bars and restaurants.

The North East Ambulance Service said it was called at about 23:50 GMT to reports of someone having suffered a "serious head injury".

A spokeswoman said resuscitation attempts were made but "sadly the patient died at the scene".

Owen Adams, the university's pro vice-chancellor of colleges and student experience, said support was being offered to students and staff.

"We are extremely shocked and saddened by the death of a Durham University student," he said.