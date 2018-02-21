Image caption Friends of Ms Nguyen described her as a "beautiful and kind girl"

Two men raped and murdered a woman because of "depraved sexual lust and greed", a court has heard.

The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 29, from Killingworth, was found in a burning car in Shiney Row, Wearside, in August.

Stephen Unwin, 39, of St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton-le-Spring, and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, deny murder and rape.

Newcastle Crown Court was told forensic evidence suggested she was "just alive" at the time her car was set alight.

The prosecution also said that hundreds of pounds were withdrawn from Miss Nguyen's accounts using her cash cards.

Friends of Ms Nguyen, who was Vietnamese, said she had studied for an MBA, and described her as "the most beautiful and kind girl".

The trial continues.