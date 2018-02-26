Image caption PC Paul McVeigh had denied two counts of assault

A police officer accused of dropping a handcuffed suspect face first on to a cell floor has been cleared of assault.

PC Paul McVeigh, 48, denied attacking Jack Moore at Sunderland's Southwick station in January 2017 after his arrest for being drunk and disorderly.

Moore suffered a cut to his chin which required 15 stitches.

After hearing evidence the officer was spat at, a Teesside Crown Court jury found him not guilty of assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Jurors were shown footage of the Northumbria Police officer with spit in his eye after Nissan worker Moore was put in the back of the police van following an incident in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

It was filmed on a body-worn camera by PC Thomas Strawbridge, who was called to a house which Moore had refused to leave.

Previous conviction

PC Strawbridge told the court he called for back-up and PC McVeigh, arrived.

He added that after being arrested, Moore spat in PC McVeigh's face having had his hands cuffed behind his back.

PC McVeigh, from Hebburn, South Tyneside, told the jury he later pulled Moore from the van by his legs as he was worried he would be spat on again.

The jury heard officers were not given spit-hoods to use on suspects.

Moore, who had a previous conviction for spitting at a police officer, later admitted charges of drunk and disorderly behaviour and assault.

In a statement, he said he had little recollection of the events.