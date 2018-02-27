Image copyright Family handout Image caption Michael Price suffered head injuries

A second person has been charged with the murder of a County Durham man who died 11 days after being attacked.

Michael Price, 36, was injured in the Victor Street area of Chester-le-Street, County Durham, in the early hours of 13 January.

He died at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary on 24 January.

Christopher Hills, of Houghton-le-Spring, was arrested on Monday and is due to appear before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe.

Paul Watson, 30, of The Crescent, in Chester-le-Street, appeared in court on the same charge last month.