Image caption Councillor Dick warned families with children to be vigilant

Families with children have been urged to be vigilant after an animal trap was found in a South Tyneside park.

The spring-loaded device was hidden in undergrowth next to a path popular with dog walkers at West Park in South Shields.

The trap had a limb from an as yet unidentified animal in the mechanism.

The park was searched by council staff and volunteers, but no others were discovered. Police and South Tyneside Council are investigating.

The trap was found by chance by Kevin Newman who was walking his dog on the park's main central path.

He said: "I knew what it was straight away, but very surprised to spot it in a public park.

"It could have easily got someone's pet or even a child."

'Thoughtless and irresponsible'

South Tyneside Council said it did not use such traps for pest control and would "never consent" to one being left in a public place.

Local councillor Norman Dick, who is also chairman of the Friends of West Park and led the search of the park, said: "It's extremely worrying to think that someone left this in a park that is well used by local families.

"The trap itself is quite small so not easily seen, but the potential damage it could cause to a child or a dog would have been devastating.

"This is thoughtless and irresponsible behaviour."

There has been no sign of the animal injured in the trap.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police, said: "We are obviously concerned about this as we know that this park is popular as a place for people to walk dogs and take children to play.

"Visitors should be vigilant and report anything suspicious."