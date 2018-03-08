Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Paul Mitchelhill had a rare defect known as exomphalos major

A surgeon's unnecessary operation on a one-day-old baby led to the boy's death, a coroner has ruled.

Paul Mitchelhill, from Carlisle, died at Newcastle's Great North Children's Hospital.

Locum surgeon Emmanuel Towuaghanste, 62, did not thoroughly analyse the risks, coroner Karen Dilks said.

Mr Towuaghanste operated when no emergency action was needed and without discussing it with Paul's parents, Mrs Dilks said in a narrative conclusion.

Mrs Dilks said he also failed to recognise the symptoms of abdominal compartment syndrome, which the baby developed after surgery.

Stable condition

The surgeon did not give weight to his colleagues' opinions that Paul was very poorly and his condition was deteriorating, she said.

His failings led directly to the baby's death in October 2013, Mrs Dilks concluded.

Before surgery Paul, who died the day after the operation, had been in a stable condition and did not need emergency surgery and required limited support, the hearing was told.

He had been born with exomphalos major, a rare defect which allows organs to protrude through the abdomen.

The operation led to multiple organ failure, the inquest has heard.