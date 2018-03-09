Image copyright DFDS/Northumbria Police handout Image caption Terrence Murphy is 67 and from Australia

A missing ferry passenger whose disappearance prompted a major search and rescue operation has been named.

A routine inspection found Terrence Murphy's luggage in a cabin of a DFDS ferry after it docked at Port of Tyne, North Shields, but he did not disembark.

The vessel was searched but the 67-year-old from Melbourne, Australia could not be found.

Police are trying to find Mr Murphy or discover what happened to him.

The Princess Seaways had sailed from Amsterdam in the Netherlands, arriving at 09:45 GMT on Thursday.

HM Coastguard called off a search by its helicopter and lifeboats from six north-east England RNLI stations at about 19:30 GMT the same day.

Mr Murphy is described as being white, 5ft 7in, of medium build and with medium length grey hair.

His next of kin have been contacted.