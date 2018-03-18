Seahouses Pier to get major overhaul
A pier which has only "10 to 15 years of useable life left in it" is to get a major overhaul.
Exposure to the elements and constant buffeting by the sea has left the structure at Seahouses in a poor condition.
Northumberland County Council said the rate of deterioration meant regular maintenance alone was not sufficient.
It will be "re-skinned" during a £3m restoration programme running from April to September.
A drop-in event is being held at Seahouses Community Centre so local people can find out more about the project.
Councillor Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: "Seahouses Pier is an iconic landmark and a vital piece of infrastructure for businesses and tourists.
"I want to reassure everyone we'll be doing all we can to minimise disruption throughout this vital work."