Image copyright Family Handout/Northumbria Police Image caption Quyen Ngoc Nguyen moved to the UK from Vietnam in 2010 and helped her sister run a nail salon

A man accused of killing a woman said he saw his workmate try to rape her and leave her lifeless on the floor.

William McFall, 51, told Newcastle Crown Court he saw co-accused Stephen Unwin tie her hands, cover her head and remove her clothes with scissors.

The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 28, from Killingworth, was found in a burning car in Shiney Row, Wearside, in August.

Mr McFall, of Blackpool, and Mr Unwin, 40, of Houghton-le-Spring, both deny rape and murder.

Jurors heard Mr McFall was outside having a cigarette when he heard his co-defendant arguing with Miss Nguyen.

He told jurors he saw Mr Unwin dragging the mother of two across the floor of the lounge by her hair and throwing her to the ground.

Mr Unwin has claimed throughout the trial that Mr McFall carried out the murder, attacking Miss Nguyen while he was out, but Mr McFall told the court that was not the case.

'Smothered her'

He claimed he saw Mr Unwin attempt to rape her.

Jurors heard that Mr McFall told Mr Unwin to let her go.

But he said Mr Unwin "smothered her and left her lifeless on the floor".

As Mr McFall described what happened, Miss Nguyen's sister was escorted in tears from the public gallery.

Image copyright Colin George Image caption Emergency services were called to the burning car in August 2017

It is alleged the two men held Miss Nguyen captive at Mr Unwin's home in Shiney Row for about four hours before setting her body on fire inside her own car.

When asked by Nicholas Lumley QC whether he conspired with Mr Unwin to bring her to the house in order to rape and kill her, Mr McFall said: '"That's absolute nonsense, I wouldn't do that."