A man died when the van he was a passenger in was involved in a crash with a lorry.

The collision happened at about 05:15 GMT on the eastbound A69 near Throckley, in Tyne and Wear.

The passenger died at the scene and his family have been told.

The van driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the HGV was "very shaken up" but unhurt, Northumbria Police said.

The eastbound carriageway is currently closed as work is done to clear the vehicles and debris from the road. Diversions have been put in place.

An investigation is under way into the crash and police has asked for anyone with information to come forward.