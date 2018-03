Image copyright Beamish Image caption This 1930s child's tricycle was made by Hughes of Birmingham

Pedal power from a bygone age is being celebrated in a new exhibition.

"Boneshaker" bicycles, children's tricycles and terrifying-looking dentist's drills are among the objects forming part of the Pedal And Bus Power event at Beamish in County Durham.

Visitors are being given the opportunity to ride penny farthings while other pedal-powered inventions including an organ and lathe.

Buses from the 1940s and 50s will also be on show.

Image copyright Beamish Image caption It is perhaps no wonder many people developed a fear of the dentist bearing in mind the fearsome-looking machinery used in Edwardian times

Image copyright Beamish Image caption The pedal-operated lathe can be found in Beamish's pit village, which recreates life in the early 20th Century

Image copyright Beamish Image caption The Rotherham Corporation ran this Daimler double-decker bus in the 1950s

Image copyright Beamish Image caption Organs provided musical entertainment for generations

Image copyright Beamish Image caption Dating from the early 1880s, these penny farthings sit alongside "boneshakers" - so-called because of their uncomfortable ride

Pedal And Bus Power is at Beamish until Sunday 25 March.