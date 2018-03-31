A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Northumberland.

The victim was pronounced dead by emergency services at an address in Long Horsley, near Morpeth, on Friday.

A 71-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said it was "not in a position to name the deceased at this time". Inquiries are ongoing.