Murder arrest after woman's body found near Morpeth
- 31 March 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Northumberland.
The victim was pronounced dead by emergency services at an address in Long Horsley, near Morpeth, on Friday.
A 71-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said it was "not in a position to name the deceased at this time". Inquiries are ongoing.