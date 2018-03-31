Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The man is believed to have been in the area and may be able to help police with their inquiries

An image of a man has been released by police investigating the rape of a girl in Newcastle.

The teenager is reported to have been attacked in Nun's Moor Park in Fenham on Wednesday night.

Northumbria Police said they would like speak to the man pictured, who was in the area at about 20:00 BST.

He is described as Asian, in his mid-30s and of heavy build. He is believed to have been wearing a navy blue Adidas tracksuit top, jeans and trainers.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of rape has been released with no further action.