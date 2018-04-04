A man has been charged with rape after a teenage girl was attacked in a Newcastle park.

The girl was assaulted in Nun's Moor Park in Fenham on Wednesday 28 March, Northumbria Police said.

Police launched an investigation and also released an image of a man they wanted to speak to over the incident.

Aftab Ahmed, 31, of Wingrove Avenue, Newcastle, appeared before city magistrates on Tuesday charged with rape and was remanded in custody.

He will appear at Newcastle Crown Court at a date yet to be set.

Specialist officers are continuing to support the teenager.