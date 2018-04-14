Image copyright Facebook/Kim Blackstar

A city council election candidate has called Islam a "barbaric satanic cult", saying he would "never trust a Muslim".

Kim Kimberley-Blackstar has also suggested the Queen should have Brexit legal challenger Gina Miller "hanging from Trafalgar Square by the neck".

Mr Kimberley-Blackstar has declined to comment on the social media posts.

His agent, Tony Sanderson, said the remarks, mostly from 2016, were "historic and do not represent the true views of the candidate".

The Facebook page "has now been removed and we feel that no further action need be taken", Mr Sanderson said.

The page is still active and the Newcastle UKIP candidate's comments on other people's posts are still online, although some of his posts have been removed.

Commenting on a Facebook post about Brexit, Mr Kimberley-Blackstar suggested the Queen should call in her forces to "blow up all the mosques, nuke Jerusalem, The Vatican, Mecca & Brussels and lets [sic] invade and get our empire back".

On the same platform he joined groups including Anarchists Against Islam, Britain Vs The Migrant Invasion and The Real British Folks Against Islam And The Rest Who Threaten Our Land.

He expressed support for a ban on Muslim immigration and suggested those who "don't like our country... should be deported or exiled".

Responding to a post about a Muslim man being forced off a London tube train he said, if worried, it would be "better to get him off than get blown up".

"Muslims have brought this on themselves," he posted.

In 2016 Mr Kimberley-Blackstar expressed the hope that, if Donald Trump became president, London mayor Sadiq Khan would be the CIA's "first target".

He has also said halal and kosher food should be banned.

UKIP Gateshead and Newcastle branch chairman Mr Sanderson said: "It is not and never will be UKIP policy to blow up mosques, nuke the Vatican, or hang people from lamp-posts, nor to ban halal or kosher food, though we certainly insist that it should be clearly labelled so that customers know whether to avoid it."

Mr Blackstar, who is also known as Camaro Kimberley-Blackstar, has Facebook profiles in both names.

He sent a message to the North East English Defence League saying it was "always handy to have a 2nd FB page in case FB ban you from your original one".

A Newcastle City Council spokesman said: "If anyone is unhappy about any element of the local elections, including candidates, they can make a complaint to the returning officer who will forward the complaint to Northumbria Police."

The force said it had not received any complaints about the posts.

