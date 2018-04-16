Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on Hunters Road, in Newcastle

A woman has died and three other pedestrians have been seriously injured in a crash in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police said emergency services were attending the multi-vehicle collision on Hunters Road, in the Spittal Tongues area of Newcastle.

Officers said they were called to the scene shortly after 19:00 BST and had closed the road in both directions for an investigation to be carried out.

Police are yet to disclose how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The woman's identity is yet to be released.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area until further notice.