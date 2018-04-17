Image copyright PA Image caption Darron Gibson also has a previous drink-driving conviction

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson is facing jail after he admitted drink-driving.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland player was three times the legal limit when he smashed into parked cars on Dovedale Road on St Patrick's Day.

Gibson, from Hale, Cheshire, admitted drink-driving at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

The case was adjourned until 25 May. Sunderland have cancelled Gibson's contract.

The court heard a number of "aggravating factors", including a previous drink-driving conviction, meant a custodial sentence must be considered.

The former Manchester United player was on his way to the club's training ground when he knocked a taxi's wing mirror off, before carrying on and crashing his Mercedes 4x4 into parked cars, the court heard.

Rebecca Laverick, prosecuting, said an initial roadside breath test recorded 105 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

When he was formally tested again at the police station he was found to have 95mg of alcohol per 100ml and he was charged using that lower figure.

Mrs Laverick said: "The defendant was spoken to at the roadside, police officers established he was under the influence.

"He said he had had two drinks the night before. That didn't coincide with the manner he was presenting in, his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol."

Mrs Laverick said Gibson had a previous conviction for drink-driving and driving without due care and attention in September 2015.

One of the cars damaged was a Seat Ibiza owned by 21-year-old Lewis Gowland.

Speaking to BBC Newcastle, his mother Elaine Gowland said: "My son's car was completely written off by Darron Gibson.

"The damage is horrendous - he's lucky someone didn't get killed. If someone had been on the pavement they would have been gone.

"Gibson had actually ploughed into the back of my son's car, moving it down the street and into a wall."