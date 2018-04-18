Image caption The crash happened on Hunters Road, in Newcastle

A pedestrian who was killed in a car crash has been named as 49-year-old Rani Grewal.

Mrs Grewal died following a three-vehicle crash in Newcastle at about 19:00 BST on Monday.

Two other pedestrians suffered non life-threatening injuries in the incident on Hunters Road, in the Spital Tongues area of the city.

The three drivers were arrested but have been released under investigation, Northumbria Police said.

All three drivers were uninjured.

The road was closed for more than three hours while a crash investigation took place.