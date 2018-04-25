Image copyright Family Handout/Northumbria Police Image caption Quyen Ngoc Nguyen had lived in the UK since 2010

Two killers who went on to torture and set fire to a Vietnamese woman have been given whole-life jail terms.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's body was discovered in a burning car in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, in August 2017.

At Newcastle Crown Court, Stephen Unwin, 40, of Houghton-le-Spring, was convicted of her rape and murder.

William McFall, 51, who is from Northern Ireland but lived in Blackpool, was found guilty of murder but cleared of rape.

The pair first met in jail while serving life terms for separate murders and made contact again after being released.

During their trial, the jury was told they held Ms Nguyen captive and tortured her into revealing her bank card PINs after luring her to an address in Shiney Row.

A Home Office pathologist said he could not say "with certainty" whether the 28-year-old was alive when they put her in the car, but the fire was the "most likely the cause of death".

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Stephen Unwin (left) and William McFall were described as "evil" by their victim's sister

Mr Justice Morris described Unwin as a "calculating, manipulating and ruthless killer" and branded McFall "an extremely violent man capable of monstrous behaviour".

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Quyen's sister, Quynh, said: "She did not deserve to die in this horrific manner.

"They did not act like human beings. They are evil."

Unwin had been released on licence in December 2012 having battered a pensioner to death during a break-in on Christmas Day 1998.

The fire he started to cover his tracks meant the victim could only be identified by his medical records.

McFall was released on licence in October 2010 after killing a pensioner with a hammer when she disturbed him breaking into her home in Carrickfergus in May 1996.