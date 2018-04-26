Tyne & Wear

Newcastle police say 'gun' was probably walking frame

  • 26 April 2018
Walking frame Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police believe the child mistook the arm of a frame for a gun

The "gun" a child reported being aimed at his school out a nursing home window was probably a walking frame, police said.

The seven-year-old told his teacher he had seen someone pointing a gun at the school in Walker, Newcastle.

Police officers searched the home at about 11:00 BST.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "There were no firearms and the child may have confused the arm of a Zimmer frame for a firearm."

"The report was made in good faith," he said. "The school was not evacuated at any point during the incident."

