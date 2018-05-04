Image caption Sunderland prides itself on being the first to declare

Labour remains in control of Sunderland Council, although it has lost a small number of seats.

The Liberal Democrats, which had been hoping to make gains, took three seats from the party, while the Conservatives took two.

Labour did win the Copt Hill ward from an Independent for a net loss of four seats.

However, with 25 seats up for grabs out of 75 there was never any chance the party would lose its majority.

On South Tyneside, where Labour holds all the seats apart from one, the Independent lost to a Conservative.

Voting has also taken place for one third of the seats in Gateshead, and North Tyneside Councils, and for all of Newcastle City Council.