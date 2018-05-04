Sunderland candidate suspended over Abbott tweet reinstated
A local election candidate suspended over "offensive" social media posts has been elected and reinstated.
Antony Mullen's comments on Twitter included calling Labour MP Diane Abbott as a "filthy, bulbous pig".
His suspension by the Conservative Party at a national level has been lifted "with immediate effect".
Mr Mullen apologised for his comments but said he was "appalled and shocked at the attempts to brand me as a racist".
"I wish to state that I did not at anytime intend to cause offence to anyone," he said.
'Not everyone's taste'
Mr Mullen had also described Sunderland as a "post-apocalyptic ****hole".
He claimed his comments had been taken out of context or "wildly construed to give an unfavourable impression" of him.
A party statement said the tweets had been made between four and seven years ago while he was a student and before he became a Conservative Party member.
A local party investigation decided his tweets "may not have been to everyone's taste" but "there was never any intention to offend or cause hurt".
The teaching assistant was newly-elected to the Barnes ward in Thursday's elections with 1,560 votes.
Sunderland Conservative chairman Graham Hall said publicising the remarks had been a "cynical attempt to derail his campaign".