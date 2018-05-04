Image caption Antony Mullen said his comments had been taken out of context

A local election candidate suspended over "offensive" social media posts has been elected and reinstated.

Antony Mullen's comments on Twitter included calling Labour MP Diane Abbott as a "filthy, bulbous pig".

His suspension by the Conservative Party at a national level has been lifted "with immediate effect".

Mr Mullen apologised for his comments but said he was "appalled and shocked at the attempts to brand me as a racist".

"I wish to state that I did not at anytime intend to cause offence to anyone," he said.

'Not everyone's taste'

Mr Mullen had also described Sunderland as a "post-apocalyptic ****hole".

He claimed his comments had been taken out of context or "wildly construed to give an unfavourable impression" of him.

A party statement said the tweets had been made between four and seven years ago while he was a student and before he became a Conservative Party member.

A local party investigation decided his tweets "may not have been to everyone's taste" but "there was never any intention to offend or cause hurt".

The teaching assistant was newly-elected to the Barnes ward in Thursday's elections with 1,560 votes.

Sunderland Conservative chairman Graham Hall said publicising the remarks had been a "cynical attempt to derail his campaign".