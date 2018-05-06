Sculpture bigger than The Angel of the North rival planned
A sculpture three times the size of The Angel of the North is being planned to honour the Queen's reign of the Commonwealth.
Landowner Lord Devonport hopes to build the Elizabeth Landmark on his estate between the A68 and the A696 at Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland.
Three artists have designed structures which would be 60m (196ft) high, Gateshead's Angel is 20m (65ft) high.
Lord Devonport believes the structure will boost tourism.
The artists commissioned were Colin Rose, from near Alnwick, Peter Evans from Newcastle and Simon Hitchens from the West Country.
The sculpture would be on top of Cold Law hill outside the Northumberland National Park.
Residents, visitors and interested parties will be able to visit an exhibition of proposals and give their views.
Lord Devonport, or Terence Kearley, the 3rd Viscount Devonport, is a retired architect and philanthropist who has spent many years regenerating his Ray Demesne estate near Otterburn.
Lord Devonport said he did not know how much the project would cost, but that he would not be appealing for public funding.
He said: "This is a celebration of shared values, of a connected global community in what is an increasingly fractured world.
"The Commonwealth is a unifying force, led by Queen Elizabeth II."
He said he wanted a "long-lasting" sculpture that "will celebrate our Queen as a figurehead and a leader for many, many hundreds of years to come".
Once an artist is chosen then planning permission will be sought.